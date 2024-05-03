News of traffic closure in Shelter Island  Heights

(Courtesy Image)

General Manager of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Stella Lagudis reports that construction of the sewer main on Chase Avenue in the Heights will continue on Friday on the shoulder of the road.

But Chase Avenue will not be closed to traffic today, Friday.

“Instead,” Ms, Laugudis said, “we will allow the fill to settle over the weekend and close the road one day next week to patch the road.”

All news will be communicated in advance, Ms. Lagudis added.