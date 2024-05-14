Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 14, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Muhammad A. Khan, Dix Hills, was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on May 11 and ticketed for driving with a suspended/revoked registration. He was also given a warning for an unreadable license plate.

Ricardo Sanchez, Riverhead, received a ticket on May 10 on Manwaring Road for operating a vehicle with less than two brake lights.

On May 9, Jovany Andrade Coria, Shelter Island, was ticketed for speeding on North Menantic Road — 49 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. He was given a second summons for unlicensed operation.

Jeffrey J. Gusto, Shirley, received a summons on North Ferry Road on May 7 for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, West Neck and the Heights on May 9, 10 and 11, resulting in three warnings and five tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Ally Bershadsky, Rutherford, N.J., was driving west on Bateman Road on May 11 and came to a stop at a yield sign. Her vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Charlotte R. Moore of Stony Brook. According to the draft accident report, damages exceeded $1,000 to the front of Ms. Moore’s vehicle and the rear of Ms. Bershadsky’s vehicle. Ms. Moore said she had minor head pain from whiplash but refused medical attention.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 6, an anonymous caller reported two vehicles were racing at 70 mph on South Ferry Road. An officer searched the area with negative results.

On the 9th, a Silver Beach resident reported a large amount of water creating a hazardous condition on the roadway. An officer spoke to a pool company employee who was draining the pool. He agreed to re-route the drain hose to the lawn and not the road.

Also on the 9th, police investigated three small holes reported on the side of a Center barn. On May 10, a Hay Beach resident requested help in getting from her car into the house. When an officer arrived, she was already safely in the home.

On May 11, police investigated an anonymous report of a possible State Liquor Authority violation on Shelter Island. On the 12th, an officer helped jump-start a vehicle in the Center.

In other incidents: police responded to two false 911 calls; provided two lift assists; performed court duty; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; verified a Vehicle Identification Number number; conducted two school crossings; had “Lunch with an Officer” at the Shelter Island School; attended training in Brentwood; and checked on the well-being of two people.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department and police responded to two alarms on May 8 and 12 at the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Pridwin Hotel respectively. Both were set off accidentally; the alarm at the Pridwin was set off in the spa.

ANIMALS

A snake was reported in a Cartwright basement. The animal control officer (ACO) found the garter snake and removed it. The ACO rescued a baby raccoon stuck in a tree in Shorewood. A squirrel trapped in a bird feeder in Longview was removed, but was dead when the ACO released it.

Two dogs were seen at large in Cartwright; the ACO captured them and brought the dogs to the owner’s home. A dog at large in the Center had a collar but no tags. The ACO posted its photo on social media and the owner called to claim the dog.

The ACO recognized a dog loose in West Neck and called the owner to retrieve it.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 6, 7, 9 and 10. Two patients were taken to Southampton Hospital on May 7 and 9.