Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 16, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Bad Art Night, 3:00 pm (Ages 6+) 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Blindfold Taste Test, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Ramen Party, 2 p.m., (All Ages) Put together your own ramen bowls. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Library Lock-In, 5-10 p.m., (Ages 10+) Hang out after hours with pizza, ice cream, video games. Permission slips required. Please see Sara for information.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Osteopososis Talk with Heidi Roppelt, M.D., 12 p.m., Zoom. Causes, diagnosis, treatment. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MAY 17 – SATURDAY, MAY 18

Library Friday Night Dialogue: Jacquelyn Ottman. 7 p.m., Zoom. Make Leftovers Taste Like New. Register at silibrary.org

Surviving Oct. 7, with Eden Gafner. 6:30 p.m., Center for Jewish Life, Sag Harbor. When the terrorists broke into their home on Oct. 7, Eden and her family hid in the attic. After 26 hours under fire, the family was rescued by the IDF. Her family survived but many of her neighbors and festival goers trying to escape from their surrounding fields did not.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service, Followed by Shabbat Dinner and Talk by Eden Gafner | $36 PP

Saturday, 10 a.m. – Shabbat Services. 11:30am – Talk by Eden Gafner | Complimentary – RSVP Required. RSVP link: https://cfjewishlife.com/faces-of-oct-7th

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Celebration of Life Community Cocktail Party, 6-8 p.m., to benefit Island Gift of Life Foundation, at Shelter Island History Center. Tickets at islandgiftoflife.org/

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Shelter Island Fireworks 1st Annual Pickleball Open, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Shelter Island School Courts on Duvall Street, $100 per team (doubles). Competitive and Beginner Brackets. To sign up text 631-626-1370 or email [email protected].

MONDAY, MAY 20

Essential Estate Planning for you and Your Parents, 1 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

Mystery Book Club 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

A Day at the Races: the History of Belmont, 7 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Remembering Carol Russell, 4 p.m., Virginia Walker, the Garden Club and Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable host a reminiscence. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Friday Night Dialogue: Erland Zygmuntowicz, Survivor’s Son, 7 p.m., Join a survivor as he shares memories of his mother’s life during the Holocaust. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

May 16, 9- 10 a.m.

Ethics Board

May 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Recreation Commission

May 20, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m,

Community Center

Water Advisory Committee

May 20, 2 - 3 p.m.

Board of Assessment Review

May 21, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ZBA Hearing

May 22, 7:30 - 9 p.m.