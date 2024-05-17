Daily Update: State closes area waterways to shellfishing, cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff
Here are the headlines for May 17, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
State closes area waterways to shellfishing: Cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
School board V.P. hurls obscenity at opponent
Southold parent instrumental in schoolyard amenity for better communication
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
School district voters guide: elections set for May 21
Softball: Blue Waves cap historic season
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: a settler’s home in which to settle down
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Sleek and stylish in East Hampton
