Daily Update: State closes area waterways to shellfishing, cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff

A blue-eyed Peconic Bay scallop. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for May 17, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

State closes area waterways to shellfishing: Cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

School board V.P. hurls obscenity at opponent

Southold parent instrumental in schoolyard amenity for better communication

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

School district voters guide: elections set for May 21

Softball: Blue Waves cap historic season

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: a settler’s home in which to settle down

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Sleek and stylish in East Hampton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.