State closes area waterways to shellfishing: Cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff

A blue-eyed Peconic Bay scallop. (Credit: Charity Robey)

All that rain replenishing the aquifer is playing havoc with waterways in and around Shelter Island.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today, Thursday, May 16, has issued mandatory closings of waterways, concerned the amount of stormwater runoff can cause hazards to shellfish.

Accordingly, it has order that shellfish can’t be harvested from Coecles Harbor, West Neck Harbor, Crab Creek and all creeks, coves, bays and harbors lying between Wards Point and Majors Point.

The order came from Debra Barnes, Chief of the DEC’s Bureau of Shellfisheries.

The closings will be in effect until the DEC can determine water quality in affected areas meets the criteria for certified shellfish lands.