Daily Update: Shelter Island School softball team in action against Springs

In the zone. Kylie Kuhr pitching for the Shelter Island School junior high softball team on the road against Springs on May 14. The Islanders battled, but lost to the home team 4-1. (Credit: Kristin Sweeney

Here are the headlines for May 23, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School softball team in action against Springs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Charter school critics derail comp plan hearing

Fourth annual ‘Run for Briggs’ set for Sunday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Q&A: County official shares I/A system insights

Photos: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024

NORTHFORKER

VEME Studios releases ‘Painting Vintage,’ the coolest coloring book you’ve ever seen

SOUTHFORKER

Honoring the Fallen: Hamptons Memorial Day parades to attend

