Daily Update: Island seafood vendor salutes veterans weekends at Sylvester Manor

Here are the headlines for May 24, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island seafood vendor salutes veterans weekends at Sylvester Manor

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Memorial Day parades and remembrances this weekend on the North Fork

East End Art street painting festival turns 28 Sunday

Peconic Baykeeper’s new project is a “love letter” to the estuary

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local police will soon be wearing state-funded body cameras

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Sights Bites & Flights wants to be your tour guide to the East End

SOUTHFORKER

Where to hear live music this summer in the Hamptons

