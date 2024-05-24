Daily Update: Island seafood vendor salutes veterans weekends at Sylvester Manor
Here are the headlines for May 24, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island seafood vendor salutes veterans weekends at Sylvester Manor
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Memorial Day parades and remembrances this weekend on the North Fork
East End Art street painting festival turns 28 Sunday
Peconic Baykeeper’s new project is a “love letter” to the estuary
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Local police will soon be wearing state-funded body cameras
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Sights Bites & Flights wants to be your tour guide to the East End
SOUTHFORKER
Where to hear live music this summer in the Hamptons
