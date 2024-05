With the assistance of baby Dredge, Sawyer Clark sells fresh seafood from his family’s stall, a pop-up at Sylvester Manor Farm. (Courtesy photo)

Islanders will find a new pop-up fish vendor at Sylvester Manor Farm on Memorial Day weekend: Clark’s Island Seafood will offer 10% off for all veterans and active military members.

“It’s a small thanks from our family to them for their service,” said Norma Clark.

And on Saturday, the first 25 customers will receive $20 off their purchase.