Celebrating the joy of the egg

Multi-colored eggs from multi-colored chickens. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Did you know that Friday, Oct. 13 was World Egg Day? What better way to put thoughts of bad luck out of your mind than with the ultimate comfort food — available in dozens of ways on Island menus?

Whether you order them sunnyside up at the Islander ­ — with a side of hash browns, of course — or on avocado toast at Marie Eiffel, everyone has a favorite. Lots of Islanders are faithful fans of the classic bacon, egg and cheese on a roll at the Pharmacy counter.

Stars Cafe says its regulars all have their favorites, but the number one is the Hangover Burrito, according to Lydia Martinez. “It has bacon, egg, cheese, homefries and a smear of our secret chili sauce,” she told the Reporter.

At Eccentric Bagel, you can get your eggs served on bagels, naturally, ranging from simple to exotic to, yes, eccentric. The sandwiches have been assigned names of familiar Island sites, from Kissing Rock (eggs, lox, onions and dill aioli) to Wades Beach, with pastrami and swiss. At Elli’s on South Ferry Rd., you can get a hearty order of steak along with your eggs — potatoes, too. Huevos Rancheros are on the menu at Maria’s Kitchen, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. Enjoy a leisurely brunch of Eggs Benedict or the frittata at Kyle’s.

If you’re a DIYer, visit Kilb’s farmstand for newly harvested vegetables, then swing by Becky Smith’s stand on Brander Parkway, or her son Ben’s on South Ferry Road for the very freshest eggs their hens have to offer, pick up meats raised on Sylvester Manor Farm and build your own warm, creamy, gooey Shelter Island masterpiece. Enjoy!