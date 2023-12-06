Shelter Island Library Holiday Market returns: Food and gift shopping outdoors

(Courtesy photo)

For those of us who dread the thought of holiday shopping, the Shelter Island Library has organized a special event to make it fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the library is hosting their 2nd Annual Holiday Makers Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library parking lot. At this holiday farmers and artisans market, folks can shop for food items as well as gifts. Carolers and holiday music will set the stage for an Island winter festival.

A local food truck, Fyr & Salt, will be serving up delicious warm food for purchase; Consider Bardwell Farm will be selling their own cheese and maple syrup products made in Vermont; Sylvester Manor Farm will be selling their pork and eggs, just in time for holiday meals.

Girl scouts will be selling their cookies and many local vendors will be on hand to sell handcrafted items such as candles, jewelry, woodworking, Shelter Island clothing and much more. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

During the event there will be a Children’s Holiday Extravaganza taking place inside the library starting at 1 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Storytime, treats and holiday crafts for kids.

In case of inclement weather, the Market will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10.