Sharon Morgan makes sure that Sergeant Rando is fit for duty. (Credit: Jeanne Woods)

Good health is the Senior Citizens Foundation’s goal.

And not just for senior citizens, but for all Islanders.

Do you know your blood pressure?

Now you can find out, for free, every Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thanks to volunteer nurses for showing up and the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy for providing the space.