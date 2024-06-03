Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 3, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Pearl Williams, Shelter Island, was arrested on an active warrant last Friday at 5:50 p.m. Police said Ms. Williams was observed in the passenger seat of a southbound vehicle on Grand Avenue. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court. The original charge or charges against her was not listed.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Memorial Day, Shelter Island Police aided Southampton Police to rescue paddle boarders off Silver Beach caught in high winds and tides and unable to return to shore on their own. A juvenile and others were rescued and their equipment was recovered and brought to shore. The call to local police came in at 12:45 p.m.

Eric Whittelsey of Huntington received two summonses issued by a bay constable — one for not having a throwable device on his boat and the other for lacking a visual distress signal — when he was boating in West Neck Harbor May 26.

Jean Ester Huysen of East Hampton was cited for having several children under 12 without personal flotation devices in the Smith Cove South Channel area May 25.

Another operator in the same area that day was warned about the need to provide personal flotation devices for children under the age of 12.

Carlos Alfonso of Elmont was cited by a bay constable for taking bluefish out of season May 26 in Shelter Island waters.

Jet skiers on May 25 in Silver Beach and West Neck Harbor were warned not to cruise around inside West Neck Harbor. A later report of jetskiers in West Neck Harbor that day failed to find anyone in that area.

An owner of a vessel in West Neck was given a warning on May 26 to display registration on his boat. A second owner of a boat in West Neck that day was warned to display registration numbers and carry his Merchant Marine credential while on a charter.

A boat registration found in the Center on May 30 was recovered, but police were unable to locate the owner.

A report of fishermen on private property in Hay Beach and defecating in high grass in a wooded section on May 26 was investigated and the men were told to stay below the median high tide water mark. They were advised to use proper facilities, not the woods as bathrooms and a bay constable issued a summons for violating a minimum length of fish and possession of more fish than allowed.

Fisherman found on Ram Island and Reel Point May 24 were warned against sleeping on the beach.

Eight fishermen were found at Bootleggers Alley at 9:02 a.m. May 25 but there were no violations.

SUMMONSES

Kevin Steussi, Greenport, was stopped on North Ferry Road May 25 and cited for third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle and having inadequate lights.

Adam Bundy, Shelter Island, was stopped on North Cartwright Road on May 26 and received summonses for having an unregistered vehicle, driving at a speed judged to not be reasonable and driving to the left of pavement markings.

Devin Kelt, Shelter Island, received a summons on May 30 after police said he made an improper turn without a signal on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

A vehicle driven by Kevin Fitzpatrick, New York City, on May 25 struck a vehicle behind him operated by Leopoldo Perez Corte, Greenport, on Wheeler Drive. Mr. Fitzpatrick told police he had stopped at a stop sign and put his vehicle in reverse in an attempt to back up and make a U-turn. His vehicle hit the second vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Fortini Michaelides, Eastport, was exiting a parking lot on Shore Road on May 26 when police said she side-swiped a parked vehicle belonging to Bogdan Brajic of New York City resulting in damages to both vehicles in excess of $1,000.

James Riley, Boonton, N.J., told police he failed to put the vehicle in park aboard South Ferry on Memorial Day. When the boat listed, his GMC van struck the side of the vessel causing damages in excess of $1,000 to the vehicle.

On May 28, Richard Denning, Shelter Island, was backing out of a parking space and hit a parked vehicle belonging to Adrian Oraseanu on South Ferry Road. The side rear door of the parked vehicle was damaged and there were minor damages to Mr. Denning’s Jeep. There was no estimate of damages.

Mary Payne, Shelter Island, was northbound on South Ferry Road May 30 when she slowed her vehicle to allow another drive to back out of a driveway. A Honda motorcycle operated by Nicholas Bellomo of the Heights rear-ended her vehicle causing more than $1,000 in damages. An Emergency Medical Service team arrived, but Mr. Bellomo refused medical attention. He received a summons for driving a vehicle out of the class.

OTHER REPORTS

A driver who lacked cash to pay for South Ferry service on May 29 was told to pull over and get cash from ATM machine, but instead drove off without paying fare.

A boulder on Ram Island that had been accidentally pushed into the roadway was pushed to the side of the road on May 19

Hanging wires in the Center were reported on May 29; PSEG was notified to respond.

There were several radar checks with tickets issued on May 26 in the Center and warnings given in the Heights on May 25 and Ram Island on May 29. A radar check on May 28 in Ram Island found no violations.

Police issued 24 parking tickets.

ANIMALS

A call came in at 11:38 p.m. on May 30 that a burglary appeared to have occurred at a Center residence with damage to the house. Investigating, police concluded it was “a wild animal,” not a person who had entered the premises and caused the damage.

A snake in a house in West Neck May 29 was captured and released outside.

A report of a turtle crossing West Neck Road at 8:37 a.m. May 24 resulted in the animal control officer (ACO) concluding the snapping turtle was simply crossing the road with no need for any action. A subsequent call at 1:03 p.m. reported a snapping turtle hit by a vehicle in the middle of the same roadway; the turtle had to be humanely euthanized.

A caller in the Heights reported a turtle in distress that was found to be laying eggs; the caller was advised to leave the turtle alone.

Baby birds found in a boat on May 24 were taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for care.

The ACO responded to a call that day in Silver Beach of a doe and fawn separated by a 6-foot fence. The ACO was able to reunite the animals.

Birds fell from a nest on May 25 when a homeowner opened an awning on which the nest had been built. The birds were taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for care, as were birds that fell from a tree in Hay Beach on May 27.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for aid with a patient in the Center who was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 24.