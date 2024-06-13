Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: June 13, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Teeny Tiny Pancakes, 4 p.m., (Ages 12+) Sara will supervise whie you measure, design and cook your own tiny pancakes on the griddle. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Children’s Trivia, 3 p.m., (Ages 8+) Pop Culture Trivia competition with snacks. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m., (Ages 2+) The bubble machine will be out on the patio. No registration needed.
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (Ages 6+) PG, animated movie, new release. Popcorn, too. Register at silibrary.org
ADULT PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Senior Citizen Barbecue, 12 - 2 p.m., Community Center. Free, canned goods for Food Pantry accepted. Advance registration required at 631-749-0309 (Bethany) or 631-749-0978 (Emily).
Sisters in the Wind, 7 p.m. (Zoom, presented by Library). Women in the late 1800s, early 1900s “who started riding “freedom machines” and challenged social norms. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
Mashomack Bluebirds, 9 to 11 a.m. Bring a portable chair and binoculars and take a truck ride to watch an active nest. Space is limited. Enjoy a light breakfast of blueberry muffins. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot.
Shelter Island 10K run 5KWalk, 5:30 10K, 5:50 5K Shelter Island School.
MONDAY, JUNE 17
CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
FridayNight Dialogues: 7 p.m., Library. Join Virginia Walker and Bill Batcher for the annual Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading. Register at silibrary.org
Saturday, June 22
Mashomack Dragonfly Exploration, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Dragonfly expert Kevin Munroe will lead this exploration at Mashomack’s Bass Creek and Sanctuary Pond. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot
Hay Beach Property Owners Assn. Cocktail Party, 3 – 6 p.m., 9 Country Club Dr.
Shelter Island Friends of Music, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pianist and composer Bruce Wolosoff with violinist Michelle Ross and Cellist Clarice Jensen in “Paradise Found.”Free, donations accepted. A reception with musicians follows the concert.
Friends of Shelter Island Library, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Fundraising event at Artemas Ward Gardens. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for tickets and information.
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board
June 13, 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Board of Ethics
June 17,11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee
June 17, 2 - 3 p.m.
Waterways Management
Advisory Council
June 17, 2024, 6 - 8 p.m.
Town Board Work Session
June 18, 1 - 3 p.m.
Green Options Committee