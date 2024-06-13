Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: June 13, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Teeny Tiny Pancakes, 4 p.m., (Ages 12+) Sara will supervise whie you measure, design and cook your own tiny pancakes on the griddle. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Children’s Trivia, 3 p.m., (Ages 8+) Pop Culture Trivia competition with snacks. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m., (Ages 2+) The bubble machine will be out on the patio. No registration needed.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (Ages 6+) PG, animated movie, new release. Popcorn, too. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Senior Citizen Barbecue, 12 - 2 p.m., Community Center. Free, canned goods for Food Pantry accepted. Advance registration required at 631-749-0309 (Bethany) or 631-749-0978 (Emily).

Sisters in the Wind, 7 p.m. (Zoom, presented by Library). Women in the late 1800s, early 1900s “who started riding “freedom machines” and challenged social norms. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Mashomack Bluebirds, 9 to 11 a.m. Bring a portable chair and binoculars and take a truck ride to watch an active nest. Space is limited. Enjoy a light breakfast of blueberry muffins. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot.

Shelter Island 10K run 5KWalk, 5:30 10K, 5:50 5K Shelter Island School.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

FridayNight Dialogues: 7 p.m., Library. Join Virginia Walker and Bill Batcher for the annual Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading. Register at silibrary.org

Saturday, June 22

Mashomack Dragonfly Exploration, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Dragonfly expert Kevin Munroe will lead this exploration at Mashomack’s Bass Creek and Sanctuary Pond. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot

Hay Beach Property Owners Assn. Cocktail Party, 3 – 6 p.m., 9 Country Club Dr.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pianist and composer Bruce Wolosoff with violinist Michelle Ross and Cellist Clarice Jensen in “Paradise Found.”Free, donations accepted. A reception with musicians follows the concert.

Friends of Shelter Island Library, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Fundraising event at Artemas Ward Gardens. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for tickets and information.

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board

June 13, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Board of Ethics

June 17,11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee

June 17, 2 - 3 p.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council

June 17, 2024, 6 - 8 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

June 18, 1 - 3 p.m.

Green Options Committee