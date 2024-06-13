Shelter Island Reporter clarification: June 13, 2024

(Reporter file)

Today, the Reporter received the following statement from Shelter Island Police Department Chief Jim Read:

“This morning, the Police Department was made aware of a concerning issue regarding a letter that was sent to the Reporter editor. The letter, purportedly signed by “Nicola Peronace,” claiming to represent the sentiments of the IGA, has raised suspicions as it appears to have been authored by someone other than the indicated signatory. Upon further investigation and consultation with the proprietor of IGA, Dianne Peronace, and Nicola Peronace, it has been determined that neither party had any involvement in the creation or dissemination of this letter.”

Chief Read’s statement will also appear in the Reporter’s print edition of June 20.