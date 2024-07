Raymond J. Kotula of Shelter Island passed away at home on Thursday, July 11, 2024. He was 83 years old.

The family has chosen to remember Raymond’s life privately at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048 would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.