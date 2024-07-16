Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Ronald C. Wilson

Ronald C. Wilson, a long-time resident of Shelter Island and husband of Mary C. (Banks) Wilson, passed away peacefully at the family home on July 3, 2024 at the age of 81.

He was born on September 1, 1942 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the first child of the late Margaret (Longworth) and Charles E. Wilson and raised in Bethpage, N.Y.. He was a graduate of Bethpage High School and attended SUNY Farmingdale.

In his professional life, his talents were many. He was a licensed American Association aircraft mechanic and licensed aircraft pilot. He was employed by Zahns Airport, which allowed him to take his love of flying to the air in his Piper Cub. He owned an auto body shop, a coffee truck in New York City, performed home inspections, and in later years worked at Shelter Island Ace Hardware.

Throughout his life in his leisure time he loved piloting his boat the Knot to Worry, spending time with family and friends, visiting Florida, and being a member of the Alhambra Yacht Club where he proudly served as president.

In his retirement years, Ron tinkered in his workshop repairing lamps, chandeliers and curios. He was particularly proud of the lighting he installed on the ship’s wheel that hangs in the living room of the Taylor’s Island House.

Ron will be dearly missed by the love of his life Mary, who he married on June 17, 1989, by his son Ronald K (Mary-Florence) Wilson, granddaughters Samantha, Isabella, and Josefina Wilson, and their mother Christine M. Wilson, who all adored him.

In addition to his wife, son and grandchildren and Christine, Ron is survived by his brother Kenneth P. Wilson of the Villages, Fla., brothers-in-law James B. Banks (Geri) Robert V. Banks (Therese Braddick), and William W. Banks; as well as his much-loved nieces and nephews — Kenneth Wilson(Patty Hobel), Michelle Seda (Hector), Leo (Lisa) Galletta, and many other grandnieces and nephews, and the extended family.

The family has chosen to have a private family graveside service with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, September 7, at 12:30 p.m. at the family home at 3 Bateman Road, Shelter Island, where the family will share memories, stories and celebrate a life well lived.

Memorial donations in his memory can be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978; Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, 12 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964; or the Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association, PO Box 770 Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.