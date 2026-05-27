Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 27, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Manuel M. Narvaez Patino of Flushing received a summons on May 16 for aggravated unlicensed operation, while registration was suspended or revoked, on North Ferry Road.

Edwin A. Oliva Mejia of Sag Harbor was ticketed on West Neck Road on May 19 for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jose Sanchez Camacho of Elmhurst received a summons on May 20 on West Neck Road for non-transparent side windows.

ACCIDENT

On May 20, Driver Desmond Jackson of Huntington was driving a box truck on Bluff Avenue when it struck low-hanging Verizon wires, pulling a pole partially out of the ground.

No electrical wires were involved, since they had been relocated for the same issue. Verizon responded for repairs and told the officer on the scene that the driver was not at fault; the vehicle was completely on the roadway and not over-height and the cable was low-hanging. Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation barricaded the one-way roadway until repairs were made. Damage to the vehicle did not exceed $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress with a dog 100 feet offshore in Shorewood on May 16. The person had returned safely to shore at Heron Lane Town landing upon their arrival. An Environmental Conservation Law check was performed on Hiberry Lane in Hay Beach on May 17. Five people were fishing; no issues were found.

OTHER REPORTS

A death investigation was conducted in the Center on May 21, following a well-being check.

A driver was stopped in the Center for windshield tints on May 16 and was unable to provide medical authorization that was claimed. A warning was issued and the driver was advised that he would be subject to ticketing without proper authorization for tints reducing light transmittance less than 70%.

Police responded to a trespassing concern in the Heights on May 16. An e-bike and bicycle safety presentation was given to the school PTSA on May 20.

A broken irrigation pipe was discovered at a Center driveway on May 19 and the owner notified. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Heights on May 19.

In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; conducted court duty; provided security at the school for voting; completed CPR recertification; assisted with vehicle lockouts; responded to accidental 911 calls; assisted with ferry traffic control; conducted well-being checks; and performed fingerprinting for adoption procedures.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer moved a snapping turtle from a West Neck roadway to a nearby pond on May 15. A raccoon was removed from a dumpster by the ACO that day. A box turtle injured by a vehicle on Ram Island on May 16 was brought for euthanasia by the ACO. A muskrat retrieved near Mashomack that day was brought to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center for treatment. Another turtle injured by a vehicle on the 17th was taken for euthanasia. A turtle in a confrontation with a dog was relocated to a safer yard. A nest of baby birds was collected by the ACO on May 19 to be cared for until they can be on their own.

ALARMS

A NY State Trooper reported to a side door alarm at a commercial location in the Heights on May 15. A state trooper also responded to a residential garage door alarm on Ram Island on May 15, as well as a medical pendant activation in Hilo that day that was declared accidental. A state trooper responded to a fire alarm in Longview on May 15; it was set off by cooking and there was no problem.

A fire alarm was activated on May 15 in West Neck. Police, Shelter Island Fire departments and Chief Chavez on the scene declared there was no emergency. A residential alarm in the Center on May 18 was accidentally activated. A tree fire on Ram Island on May 20 was extinguished by police and SIFD. A general fire alarm in the Center on May 20 was investigated by SIFD; Chief Pelletier stated there was no emergency. A false alarm was declared in the Heights on May 20. SIFD responded to a smoke alarm in West Neck on May 20; there was no emergency and vaping was believed to be the cause. A smoke alarm in Winthrop on May 20 was determined by SIFD on the scene to be due to humid conditions.

An alarm in the Center on that date was found to be no emergency by SIFD on the scene. A kitchen motion alarm on Ram Island on May 20 was caused by the owner’s dog. A general fire alarm in the Center on May 21 was found to be a false activation by SIFD on the scene. An officer responded to an alarm at a commercial location in the Center on May 21 and found no sign of criminal activity. Another alarm that day was accidentally activated.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on May 15, 16, 17, 20, and 21. Five persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.