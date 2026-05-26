Police: Islander arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property

(Reporter file))

Shelter Island Police officer recently arrested an Island resident and charged him with burglary and possession of stolen property.

Police said Bruce M. Hopke, 73, was taken into custody at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 after a reported burglary on Shelter Island. He was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, a Class C felony that can result at conviction of up to 15 years in prison.

Mr. Hopke, according to police, was also charged with possession of stolen property in the 5th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, which can result at conviction of up to 364 days in jail, fines up to $1,000 and three year’s probation.

The suspect was held overnight at Shelter Island Police headquarters and arraigned the following day before Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said.

The matter is expected to be presented to a Suffolk County Grand Jury for further action, police said.