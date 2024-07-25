Daily Update: A musical tour
Here are the headlines for July 25, 2024.
Riverhead dealer linked to 2021 fentanyl overdose deaths gets 25 years
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Supervisor Krupski delivers State of the Town address
Abandoned bullmastiff lands Aquebogue furever home
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police raise alarm amid surge in local cyber scams
East End Food names Marci Moreau new executive director
NORTHFORKER
1760 Homestead Farm’s Larry Kaiser competes in Netflix’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baking Championship’
SOUTHFORKER
This weekend, all the Manor’s a stage
