Shelter Island School baseball team opens on the road with a big win

Assistant Coach Mike Dunning stands on the first baseline, as Shelter Island is up to bat against Southold/Greenport on Monday, March 31. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island School baseball team played their season opener on the road on Monday, March 31, at Southold, facing the Southold/Greenport combined junior varsity team.

The Southold/Greenport combined squad was not on the Islanders’ schedule last year, but appears six times this season.

Shelter Island didn’t hesitate to take the lead, gaining offensive momentum in the first inning. Following a string of patient at-bats that resulted in some walks and a base hit, the Islanders plated their first run.

Junior Harry Clark then launched a ball over the center field fence, securing an early 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Shelter Island was equally impressive on defense, shutting out Southold’s hitters. A few walks and infield errors allowed some runners on base, but Southold was unable to score a run until the 7th inning.

On the mound for the Islanders was sophomore Evan Weslek, whose pitching experience dates back to his varsity days as a 7th grader; he continues to pitch on the same team all these years later.

Shelter Island continued to rack up runs, scoring 15 in the first 6 innings. With a substantial lead, the Islanders put freshman pitcher Ryan Sanwald on the mound to close the game and gain some pitching experience.

Though Southold scored two runs, it was too little, too late, as the mercy rule kicked in, and the game ended 15-2.

This impressive opening-day performance sets a promising tone for the Islanders’ baseball season, showcasing their offensive capability and defensive strength. The team faces the Hampton Bays Baymen for their home opener on Monday, April 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Fiske Field.

Come out and show your support!