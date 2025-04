The poster for ‘Big Fish’ by Island artist Peter Waldner, who also assists with props and set pieces for the production. (Credit: Peter Waldner)

The Shelter Island School Drama Club’s production of “Big Fish” premieres Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale in the school lobby from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this entertaining showcase of student talent in a community tradition that is a highlight of spring on the Island.