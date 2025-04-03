Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 3, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Early Childhood Movie, 12 p.m. (2+) Library. The Peanuts Movie. Popcorn and fun. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) Ben Anna Band Musical Special. No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Craft Day at Mashomack, 10.m. (2+) Enjoy a spring story and a craft at the Mashomack Preserve.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses, Zoom, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Moses’ attempts to pave the unspoiled shorelines led to the creation of the Fire Island National Seashore. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 3 — SUNDAY, APRIL 6

Shelter Island School Drama Club Play, 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Musical “Big Fish” tickets on sale in School lobby, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. school days.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

The Importance of Composting, presented by the Library Friday Night Dialogue series, 6 p.m. At the Nature Conservancy building in Mashomack. Arielle Gardner will answer your questions about composting and how to get involved in the Sylvester Manor composting initiative. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Roz Dimon presentation, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Island artist’s interactive work, “Garrett” will be featured in a discussion on gun violence at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus. Contact Jill Santiago at [email protected] or 631-922-3765 to attend.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

The Reporter Community Forum, Shelter Island Ferries for the 21st century, 5:30 p.m. Free. At Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Charity Robey moderates a discussion with representatives of both ferries. Open to all, no RSVP needed.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIA, Thursday, April 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Monday, April 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee, Tuesday, April 8, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, April 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, April 8, 7 to 9 p.m.

Ethics Board, Wednesday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

N. Ferry Rate Increase Information Session, Wednesday, April 9, 7 p.m.