Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 25, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie:Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Friday, 9 a.m., Wednesday, 8 a.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center:$10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Paper Shark Craft(Ages 6+), 1 p.m. Library. This is a simple craft that is sure to remind you of the amazing creatures that lurk in the oceans! Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Story Time, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-5) At the library. No registration required.

Tissue Paper Lanterns (Ages 6+), 2 p.m. Create your own lantern with tissue paper and battery operated lights. Watch the light shine through the colors you choose! Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Mashomack Craft Day,3 p.m., (Ages 2-5) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Working for Peace in the Middle East: 7 p.m. Library. Francis Dubois has had a distinguished career with the United Nations, serving as the Deputy Coordinator of the UN Secretary General in the Palestinian Territories, then Head of the UN Office (with the rank of Ambassador), in Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia in the same capacity. At the library, he will speak of his work for the United Nations, and his experience working for peace. Register at silibrary.org

Summer Stories at the Manor House, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Join Heather Clark Reylek for summer stories on the porch of the Mashomack Manor House as the sun sets over Peconic Bay. Hear tales of the Clark family’s time as caretakers of the House, and their adventures under the summer sun. Light refreshments provided. Ages 12 and up.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Perlman Music Program Summer Gala, 5 – 9 p.m. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Henry IV sits on an usurped throne and finds himself immersed in political conflict. Register at silibrary.org

Adult Craft: Wonderful Watercolors, 2 p.m. Come to the library under the tent to make some wonderful watercolors.Register at silibrary.org

Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. As You Like It. Tickets $30; children 10 and under free. Visit sylvestermanor.org/event/shakespeare-at-the-manor/

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor Tour, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The tour is free but you must pre-register at sylvestermanor.org. Recommended for ages 10+.

Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. As You Like It. Tickets $30; children 10 and under free. Visit sylvestermanor.org/event/shakespeare-at-the-manor/

MONDAY, JULY 29

Do I Need a Trust?, 1 p.m, (Zoom) The library presents Britt Burner, Esq. of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. for a discussion on navigating trusts. Learn the difference between a will and a trust, different types of trusts and how you can use a trust for long term care planning.Register at silibrary.org

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) 1949, Bombay, New Year’s Eve. Inspector Persis Wadia, India’s first female police detective…Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community

Housing Board

– Special Meeting

July 31, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

WQIAB

August 1, 6 - 7 p.m.