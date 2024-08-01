Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 1, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: CANCELED-Monday. Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.
Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., (All Ages) Plenty of flavors and toppings at the library. No registration is necessary.
Wilderness Wanderings: Sylvester Manor, 6 – 8:30 p.m. ages 5-8. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and talk about the evening’s topic: Herptiles (Turtles, Frogs, Reptiles, Salamanders). Limited space is available. $100/child. Visit sylvestermanor.org to sign up.
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
Friday Night Dialogue: Dan Oulette, 7 p.m. The Landfill Chronicles: Unearthing Legends of Modern Music. Library tent. Register at silibrary.org
Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
Hummingbirds–Photography at Mashomack, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Up-close look at the birds from the porch of the Mashomack Manor House. Bring your favorite camera. Adults only. Space is limited. Advanced registration required at [email protected]
Workshop – Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Make your own essential oil roll-on with Holly Cronin. All materials provided. $20. Visit sylvestermanor.org to sign up.
Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.
MONDAY, AUGUST 5
CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m, 61 Cobbetts Lane.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
Community Haul Seine at Mashomack, 6 – 7:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Friday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m.) Help pull in a 300-foot haul seine net and get a close-up look at the hidden underwater life found in Peconic Bay. Bring your water shoes and join the Mashomack team; wade across to the outer beach to gather, learn and explore. Summer night s’mores to follow. Advance registration is required; Email [email protected]
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
Friday Night Dialogue: Kevin Westley, The Pioneer’s of 50s Rock n Roll: Part 2. 7 p.m. (Zoom) Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m. Shelter Island Racquet Club. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for registration information.
Meditation Workshop, Sylvester Manor, 9 a.m. 4-class series. $200. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information.
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
Nature Writing Workshop: Mashomack, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mashomack Manor House, led by Maryann Calendrille, co-owner of Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. Spend time in nature and learn techniques for capturing and transforming nature into story. Light refreshments provided.You are invited to bring a bagged lunch. $25. Advance registration is required; Email [email protected]
Charles Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom). Little Dorrit. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
St. Mary’s Church Annual Chicken BBQ, 6 p.m. $40 in advance; $45 at the door if not sold out. Eat-in or take-out. Call 631-749-0772 x2 to reserve a ticket.
Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
Tour of Taylor’s Island, 10:30 a.m. Meet at the library for transportation to the island, visit the Smith-Taylor cabin. Bring a picnic lunch and wear good walking shoes. Space is limited so register in advance at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
WQIAB
August 1, 6 - 7 p.m.
Town Board Meeting
August 5, 6 - 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session
August 6, 1 - 3 p.m.
CAC
August 6, 7:30 - 9 p.m.
Deer and Tick Committee
August 7, 10 - 11 a.m.
Community Housing Board
August 8, 7 - 8:30 p.m.