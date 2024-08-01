Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 1, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: CANCELED-Monday. Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., (All Ages) Plenty of flavors and toppings at the library. No registration is necessary.

Wilderness Wanderings: Sylvester Manor, 6 – 8:30 p.m. ages 5-8. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and talk about the evening’s topic: Herptiles (Turtles, Frogs, Reptiles, Salamanders). Limited space is available. $100/child. Visit sylvestermanor.org to sign up.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Friday Night Dialogue: Dan Oulette, 7 p.m. The Landfill Chronicles: Unearthing Legends of Modern Music. Library tent. Register at silibrary.org

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Hummingbirds–Photography at Mashomack, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Up-close look at the birds from the porch of the Mashomack Manor House. Bring your favorite camera. Adults only. Space is limited. Advanced registration required at [email protected]

Workshop – Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Make your own essential oil roll-on with Holly Cronin. All materials provided. $20. Visit sylvestermanor.org to sign up.

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m, 61 Cobbetts Lane.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Community Haul Seine at Mashomack, 6 – 7:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Friday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m.) Help pull in a 300-foot haul seine net and get a close-up look at the hidden underwater life found in Peconic Bay. Bring your water shoes and join the Mashomack team; wade across to the outer beach to gather, learn and explore. Summer night s’mores to follow. Advance registration is required; Email [email protected]

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Friday Night Dialogue: Kevin Westley, The Pioneer’s of 50s Rock n Roll: Part 2. 7 p.m. (Zoom) Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m. Shelter Island Racquet Club. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for registration information.

Meditation Workshop, Sylvester Manor, 9 a.m. 4-class series. $200. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information.

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Nature Writing Workshop: Mashomack, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mashomack Manor House, led by Maryann Calendrille, co-owner of Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. Spend time in nature and learn techniques for capturing and transforming nature into story. Light refreshments provided.You are invited to bring a bagged lunch. $25. Advance registration is required; Email [email protected]

Charles Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom). Little Dorrit. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

St. Mary’s Church Annual Chicken BBQ, 6 p.m. $40 in advance; $45 at the door if not sold out. Eat-in or take-out. Call 631-749-0772 x2 to reserve a ticket.

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

Tour of Taylor’s Island, 10:30 a.m. Meet at the library for transportation to the island, visit the Smith-Taylor cabin. Bring a picnic lunch and wear good walking shoes. Space is limited so register in advance at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB

August 1, 6 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting

August 5, 6 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

August 6, 1 - 3 p.m.

CAC

August 6, 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Deer and Tick Committee

August 7, 10 - 11 a.m.

Community Housing Board

August 8, 7 - 8:30 p.m.