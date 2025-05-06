News from Goat Hill, May 6, 2025

The Shelter Island Country Club clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The Shelter Island Country Club held its first membership meeting of the 2025 season on May 4, covering key updates across operations, course maintenance, and club events as it looks to build on recent momentum.

Club President Linda Springer opened the meeting by thanking the board, staff, Pro Shop team, and Shelter Island School for their continued support. A special moment of recognition was given to Jay (Jake) Card III, a club member who recently earned his first professional golf win on the PGA TOUR Americas.

Tim Sheehan and Brett Surerus provided updates on buildings and grounds, including ongoing work at the driving range, new waste containers on the course, and regrading efforts on multiple tee boxes.

Improvements to the handicap ramp and clubhouse access are also being explored, with the help of a potential grant from the town. Brett walked members through the 2025 tournament calendar, noting the return of flighted events and Sunday tournaments. He also announced plans for a joint Ladies Golf Event with Sag Harbor and noted that Junior Golf will return in late June, with camper applications already rolling in.

The Pro Shop, managed by Ginny Gibbs and Karen Gibbs, will feature a Memorial Day Weekend sale and new men’s and women’s merchandise. A “Buy One, Get One 50% Off” promotion will run Friday through Monday of Memorial Day Weekend and will include all apparel, including hats.

The shop is also welcoming two new co-managers, Samantha Camargo and Joann Piccozzi, along with many returning staff members for full-season and summer help.

The Highway Department, along with Superintendent of Highways Ken Lewis, has been instrumental during the offseason, contributing to numerous improvements, including updates to the terrain around the driving range and 5th hole, cart path repairs, a full kitchen renovation, and other clubhouse maintenance projects.

With strong attendance and a clear focus on forward progress, the meeting set a positive tone for the 2025 season. As always, the club encourages feedback, volunteer support, and community participation to keep Goat Hill moving in the right direction.

The Pro Shop is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last cart rental goes out daily at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. On rainy days, call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416 for updates. Junior Golf and Club Membership applications are available in the shop.

We look forward to seeing you at the club in the near future!