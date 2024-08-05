Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Stuart B. Goldman

Stuart B. Goldman passed away on July 31 at the Weill Cornell Hospital in New York City after a brief illness.

With his wife Alice, they first came to Shelter Island in 1972 and found a home in Shelter Island Heights. Later they moved to the Village of Dering Harbor with their two daughters, Margaret and Genevieve.

Together with Alice, Stuart joined the Shelter Island Yacht Club in 1974 and was an active member, serving as a Trustee of the Club. He was also on the Racing Committee and the Cruising Committee.

Stuart found great joy cruising with family and organized the annual boys trip with friends. The four boats they’ve had over the years, all named Alice, hold a lot of special memories.

Born and raised in New York City, he was a true New Yorker. He was a graduate of Cornell University and Yale Law School. After law school he went to the law firm of Cravath, Swain and Moore, where he practiced corporate law.

After many years at Cravath he moved to Lazard Freres, where he did investments and legal work. In his later years, he teamed up with friends to form a company that invested in large properties.

Stuart had a great love for sailing and skiing. He served as President of The Amateur Ski Club of New York, located at Mad River Glen in Vermont. He and his wife did many ski trips all over the Alps and in the American west. Skiing and sailing were his two great passions.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, Alice Hildreth Goldman, he is survived by his two daughters, their husbands, Jan and George, and three grandchildren, Jessica, Emma and Carter.

He will always be remembered for his quick wit, curiosity and being an anchor for family and friends. He will be deeply missed.