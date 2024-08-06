Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 6, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Jessica Aristizabal Holguin, of Corona, NY, was ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 31 for operating a vehicle while using a cellphone.

BAY CONSTABLES

David M. Wobser, of Wall, N.J. was ticketed on July 31 in West Neck Harbor for towing a tube unsafely.

OTHER REPORTS

On July 29, police responded to a report from a Menantic residence of a loud bang. Outdoor cameras and premises were checked with no signs of criminal activity.

Police investigated a complaint on the 29th of a duplicate check being cashed at Dime Bank. Graffiti was reported in restrooms at Wades and Crescent Beaches on the 30th; extra night patrols were requested.

Police responded to a complaint of trespassing that day, and had the complainant sign an affidavit of trespass. An individual was advised she would be subject to arrest if she enters the property again.

A deceased woodchuck reported hit by a car in the Heights on the 30th was referred to the Shelter Island Highway Department (SHID) for removal.

Police moved downed wires and reported a downed tree limb for SIHD removal; responded to a report of fireworks, and canvassed with negative results; conducted a well-being check; and submitted eJusticeNY validations.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on July 29; distracted driving in the Center on the 30th, resulting in one warning; and radar enforcement in Cartwright on Aug. 1.

Damage was reported by the American Legion to American flags in a cemetery on Aug. 1; no other cemeteries were found to be affected and night patrols will be increased.

A report was received in West Neck on Aug. 1 of a political sign being removed from the property.

On Aug. 1, bay constables assisted Cornell Cooperative Extension personnel in seeding approximately 20,000 juvenile oysters.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On July 29, the animal control officer (ACO) responding to a complaint of a dog at large in the Center, recognized the dog and called the owner.

The ACO brought an injured/orphaned turkey chick to a wildlife rehabilitator. An osprey reported unable to fly was identified as a fledgling; no aid was needed.

Four dogs were reported at large in Menantic; they could not be located. The ACO transported an injured box turtle from the Center to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons.

Responding to a report by the owner of dogs attacking a groundhog in Menantic, the ACO found the groundhog dead.

On Crescent Beach patrol on July 30 and Aug. 1, two warnings were given to dog owners; no other dogs were observed.

A great horned owl reported in a Montclair basement was freed by the ACO on the 30th. The ACO took a sick groundhog from the Center to a rehabilitator for care on the 31st.

A dog at large in Menantic was returned to the owner on Aug. 1.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a smoke condition on July 29. SIFD determined the cause was a faulty water heater and cleared remaining smoke from the house.

On July 30, a burglar alarm was activated in the Center; the residence was found secure and a message was left for the owner.

A fire alarm on Shore Road on Aug. 1 was reported by the owner to be malfunctioning; this was confirmed by SIFD.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded on July 30 and transported a patient to Eastern Long Island Hospital. EMS transported two patients to Southampton Hospital on the 30th, and another patient on the 31st.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued nine parking tickets this week.