Shelter Island Reporter obituary: David H. E. Larsen

David H.E. Larsen, 86, passed away peacefully at his Shelter Island home surrounded by his family on July 17, 2024. He was born on November 27, 1927 in Orange, N.J. to Marion and Arthur Larsen.

David is survived by his children, Elisabeth Larsen of Shelter Island, and Peter (Vanessa) Larsen of New Vernon, N.J. and Shelter Island; grandsons Oliver and Benjamin Campbell, Otto and Henry Larsen, sister Judith Slusmon, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, his parents, and brothers Fred, Niel, Stewart and Arthur.

David and Nancy were residents of Ridgewood, N.J. for 40 years. He enjoyed a 37-year career at Chase Manhattan Bank and attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Virginia.

In Ridgewood, he served on the town Zoning Board, and the Buildings/Grounds Committee at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church.

On Shelter Island he served on the board of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation for three terms and was a member of Shelter Island Yacht Club for 37 years, serving on the Race Committee for over a decade.

He was Chair of the Trustees of Union Chapel from 1997–2009 and was responsible for spearheading the Chapel’s most significant building restoration project to date. David also served in the New Jersey National Guard for eight years.

He enjoyed water skiing, cars, skiing, and boating. Of all of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. He was a mentor to many and was a gentleman of the highest order.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Union Chapel, followed by a reception at Shelter Island Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Chapel unionchapelinthegrove.org or East End Hospice eeh.org.