Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Evalyn A. Gehring

Evalyn A. Gehring, a longtime Shelter Island resident, and formerly of Westbury, N.Y., passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. She was 92 years old.

Evalyn was born on Jan. 8, 1932 in Mineola, N.Y., to Evelyn (née Rykowski) and Alexander Tyma. She was an only child. She graduated from the Mary Louis Academy High School.

After high school, she married the love of her life, the late H. William Gehring, on May 20, 1951 at Saint Aidan’s R.C. Church in Williston Park, N.Y. Together they had three children and would eventually make their home on Shelter Island.

Evalyn was a member of the Republican Party, the PTA, and the Cub/Boy Scouts. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Isle Church.

Predeceased by her husband H. William, and her son William H. Gehring, Evalyn is survived by her son Robert D. Gehring of Berlin, N.H.; daughter Cathleen Farrell (Brian) of Mastic Beach, N.Y.; grandchildren Cody Farrell (U.S. Navy), Andrew Farrell, Robert Gehring, Brigitte Gehring-Lobato, Austin Gehring, Lisa Cates, Laura Fine, Daniel Farrell and Shannon Farrell; and great-grandchildren Cash Fine, Mateo Lobato, Nico Lobato, Connor Farrell, Joseph Farrell, Kai Farrell and Oliver Harvay.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.