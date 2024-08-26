Daily Update: Shelter Island’s Overdose Awareness Day

More than 100 Islanders gathered on the basketball courts off Bateman Road last summer for International Overdose Awareness Day. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 26.

Guest Spot: Preserving aquifer key to area’s future

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Overdose Awareness Day

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Suffolk County Water Authority breaks ground on water main extension

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck actor’s latest film ushers in spooky season

NORTHFORKER

Pointing Toward Fun: Wild and exciting days await at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton

SOUTHFORKER

Life’s a Beach: Why Our Local Beaches Are Named the Way They Are

