What is that? April 5, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo of the front room of Black Cat Books (see below), a treasure for East End bibliophiles — or anyone seeking a few minutes of peace from a world that is at times much too loud — was identified by Diane McNeil as soon as the paper was published last Thursday. Diane phoned us to say, “I love that shop.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Honorable mention goes to Roger McKeon, who thought it was “Our library,” and Regina Hartley said the same. Told it was the bookstore, Regina said, “That was my second guess because I was just there!”

Here’s to the owners, Dawn Hedberg and Mike Kinsey, who are keeping the Black Cat as one of the jewels of Shelter Island’s Center.