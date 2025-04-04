Featured Story

Shelter Islander arrested and charged with harassment

By Reporter Staff

(Reporter file))

Arthur R. Williams, 71, of Shelter Island, was arrested by Shelter Island Police officers on Wednesday, April 2, at 10:36 a.m., and charged with two counts of harassment.

Police said Mr. Williams was arrested after an investigation into a reported domestic incident.

Mr. Williams voluntarily surrendered, police said, and was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court.

He was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. According to police, an Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim

