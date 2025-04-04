Shelter Islander arrested and charged with harassment

(Reporter file))

Arthur R. Williams, 71, of Shelter Island, was arrested by Shelter Island Police officers on Wednesday, April 2, at 10:36 a.m., and charged with two counts of harassment.

Police said Mr. Williams was arrested after an investigation into a reported domestic incident.

Mr. Williams voluntarily surrendered, police said, and was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court.

He was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. According to police, an Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim