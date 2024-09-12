Daily Update: Compromise at Shelter Island Recycling Center
Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 12.
FREE FOR ALL
9/11 Ceremonies (ANA UPDATING)
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Compromise at Shelter Island Recycling Center: Working out details on removing materials
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Contractor error suspected in Tesla Science Center fire
Wildcats off to scorching start to soccer season
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Group skateboarding lessons raise money for Greenport Skate Park
Cross country: Mattituck’s Rodriguez off to a kickstart
NORTHFORKER
North Fork apples are ripe for the picking — here’s what you need to know
SOUTHFORKER
Like a moth to a stage: Renowned live literary storytelling show, The Moth, makes East End debut at Guild Hall
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.