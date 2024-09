Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 12, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Fairy Door Making, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Paint beautiful, magical doors that lead to the realm of fairies. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Clay Earrings, 2:30 p.m. (10+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-4) Plenty of toys and fun. No registration required.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Pipe Cleaner Day, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Create everything from dragons to bowls. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Trucks and Trades Fair, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shelter Island School Parking Lot/Grounds. $5 per person suggested admission donation.

Adult Craft: Oyster Shell Ring Holders, 2 p.m. Library. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Mashomack Last Full Moon of Summer Walk, 7-8:30 p.m. A 1.5-mile hike along the Red Trail, taking in forest, marsh and freshwater kettle views. Advance registration is required. Call 631-749-4219 or email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Using ChatGBT, 6 p.m. Explore its uses in your personal and business life. Library. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Back Pain Management, 12 p.m. Zoom. Options for management of back pain and other chronic conditions. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Friday Night Dialogue: What Can Poetry Accomplish?, 7 p.m. Zoom. Island poet Virginia Walker will discuss with three Long Island poets. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board

September 12, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

September 13, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Town Board Meeting

September 16, 6 - 7 p.m.

Recreation Commission

September 16, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.,

Community Center Water Advisory Committee

September 16, 2 - 3 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

September 17, 1 - 3 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee

September 17, 9 - 10 a.m.

CAC September 17, 7:30- 9 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

September 18, 4:30- 5:30 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

September 18, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee

September 19, 9 - 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees

September 14, 9 a.m.