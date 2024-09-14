Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Raymond J. Kotula

Raymond J. Kotula, longtime Shelter Island resident, passed away at home on Thursday, July 11, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Raymond was born on June 6, 1941 in Brownsville, Pa. to Susan R. (née Fancuillo) and Joseph J. Kotula. He was one of four children. He grew up in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. and graduated from Sayville High School. After high school, he attended Suffolk Community College.

In 1963 he married the love of his life, Eileen G. (née Wayne) Kotula, in Blue Point, N.Y. Together they had three children and made their home on Shelter Island.

In his professional career, Raymond worked as a service manager for Mattituck Inlet Marina & Shipyard for 26 years. Prior to that, he worked at South Bay Boat Works, Northport Marina and Richard Bertram Yachts in Florida. He specialized in extending the cockpits of motor yachts by 10 feet.

Raymond had a band, the Half Notes, for 35 years, where he played the cordovox. They played lots of weddings, parties and anniversaries. He was a member of the Lions Club in Blue Point, a soccer coach in Florida, a baseball coach in Florida and Shelter Island, and a chairman for Ducks Unlimited Shelter Island.

He loved making clams casino and mussels in wine for his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing in Florida and around Shelter Island. He also loved photography; taking lots of pictures of his grandchildren.

He also had lived in Plantation, Fla.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Eileen; children John Kotula of Shelter Island, Edward Kotula of Shelter Island and Susan Cronin of Shelter Island; grandchildren Jillian Kotula, Wade Kotula (Lucy), Keeley Kotula, Abby Kotula, Michael Kotula, Dillon Cronin (Karina), Pacey Cronin, Nathan Cronin, Makayla Cronin and Bella Cronin; and siblings Robert Kotula of California, Mary Jane Hunter of Texas and Susan Matos of California.

The family has chosen to remember Raymond’s life privately at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated: P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home served the family.