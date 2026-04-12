Island Voices: What’s taking shape as Spring arrives?

Brianna Roeckell, Silver Beach A reset. With graduation ahead, it feels like I’m stepping into something new — even if I don’t have it all figured out yet.

John Torres, IGA, West Neck With new faces coming into the IGA, I feel like I’m part of something — and like I belong.

Judy Brandenstein, West Neck A quiet chance to begin again.

David Kriegel, Coecles Harbor It’s getting the boat ready — a steady rhythm of small repairs. I’ve had wooden sailboats for over 50 years, so this rhythm is familiar and carries me right into summer.