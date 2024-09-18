‘Pickers’ pack Shelter Island Town Hall to protest new regs at Recycling Center

Protesters, some bringing visual aids, packed the Town Hall meeting room to protest new regulations at the Recycling Center. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Tuesday’s Town Board work session was greeted by a standing room only crowd of residents seeking a reversal of the policy implemented by Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Ken Lewis Jr. to close the construction, demolition and metals (C&D) area of the Recycling Center to so-called “pickers.”

If there appeared to be a compromise between Mr. Lewis and some pickers announced by Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams a week ago, the protesters came to say no compromise is in the works, and nothing will satisfy them but reopening those areas to residents who for 40 years have had access.

The well-organized protesters came to demand that “pickers” previously allowed to take materials and items from these areas for their own use must have that practice reinstated. There were demands for the Town Board to strip Mr. Lewis of his title as Public Works Commissioner and appoint someone else.

While his role as Highway Supervisor is an elected position, it has been the practice of Town Boards to appoint that person as Public Works Commissioner.

There were threats to turn thumbs down on the re-election of the current four Town Board members if they failed to take action to reverse Mr. Lewis’ dictate that the area had to be closed to pickers because of liability issues and concerns for both the pickers and Recycling Center workers.

“We want action now and you’re the only people who can do it,” one speaker told the Town Board.

Criticisms of Mr. Lewis were varied, such as, “Ken Lewis has a huge ego and sense of entitlement,” and “In one day,Ken Lewis destroyed 40 years of Island life.”

Mr. Lewis on Wednesday morning said the process of finding a true compromise coninues as he works through needs of the people and his responsibilities regarding safety and liability. He took exception to charges made against employees who are doing their jobs, while having to deal with insults and abuse from people objecting to the changes.

He called treatment of his staff “totally inappropriate.” He said he told them if they have any difficulties, to call him and he will handle the situation. “My team should not have to endure” being cursed at and insulted when they are working hard to make the operation as smooth as possible.

As for the attacks aimed at him, he said it’s part of the job and he can deal with that, but not with the way his staff is being treated as he continues to work toward a workable compromise.

In implementing the closure of those areas, Mr. Lewis linked it to an incident in which a 100-pound propane tank with some fuel still in it had been left at the Center and could have resulted in a potential “catastrophic” explosion and fire.

There are disputed accounts of that incident. Some said Mr. Lewis had vowed to close the areas to pickers before anything happened and questioned how that tank could have been dumped where it was, charging it was failure of some workers at the site.

In announcing the closing of those areas to pickers, Mr. Lewis said the insurance company that covers the operation at the Recycling Center thought closing the area to pickers was a responsible move.

Bert Waife arrived at Tuesday’s meeting with a large buoy wrapped around his neck that pronounced “Yes to picking.” He said, just as a sign at Menhaden Lane said no bathing at that site was permitted, so, too could signage that prohibits picking at the C&D sites be ignored.

Michael Shatkin said the Town Board is failing to manage procedures at the Recycling Center and put proper procedures and instructions in place. “There’s a failure of enforcement,” Mr. Shatkin said.

Resident Susan Williams told the Town Board there’s no need for more government, and allowing picking is right for the environment, giving new life to materials rather than scrapping them. It saves the Town the cost of disposing of those materials and enables residents to give new life to objects they need for their own projects, or retrieving items in workable condition for their residences.

The compromise announced last week was for materials to be brought to an employee who would make room for them to be retrieved near the Goody Pile, while separating out those judged that need to be scrapped.

Some speakers said perfectly good items were being chopped and disposed of by workers instead of making them available to the public. “We want to have the eyes to pick what we want,” Mr. Waife said.

Mr. Shatkin speculated a new employee would have to be hired at taxpayer expense to handle the job of moving materials to the Goody Pile. Others complained about useful materials being scrapped and said there’s no way for a worker to be aware of what use a picker might have in mind for some materials.

Resident James Cummings said he recognizes that liability is a priority, but said updating a form pickers would have to sign releasing the Town from liability is the way to go.

Ms. Brach-Williams said she would speak with the insurance company about the issue of liability.

At previous meetings, there have been statements about doubt that signing forms intended to lift liability from the town might not be possible — that the Town could still be held liable for recognizing potential dangers and failing to take action.

One speaker told the meeting Tuesday he was doing some work for an 85-year-old woman on the Island whose air conditioner had broken down. She couldn’t afford a new one and he knew a working unit had been left at the recycling area, but was denied the right to take it to the woman.