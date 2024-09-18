Shelter Island School soccer team’s opener is a winning show

Shelter Island freshman Ryan Sanwald (4) battles for position against Mattituck in the Shelter Island School soccer team’s home opener Tuesday at Fisk Field. (Credit: Harrison Weslek)

The Shelter Island School soccer team celebrated its home opener Tuesday afternoon with a win over Mattituck at Fiske Field.

The soccer program had started its second season, after being dormant for decades, on the road with two losses and one win, so Tuesday’s victory evened the season record at 2-2.

Coach Chris Conrardy was proud of his team’s 6-2 win. “We put on a good show for the fans,” the coach said, noting it was a fine turnout of friends, family and fellow students.

The Shelter Island school soccer team. Top Row, Coach Chris Conrardy, Nathan Cronin, Jaxson Rylott, Evan Weslek, Harry Clark, Harrison Weslek, Lionardo Napoles, Ryan Sanwald. Bottom Row: Sebastian Martinez Madjis, Abraham Roig, Byron Rodas Vasquez, Marlon Huertas Moldonado, Daniel Hernandez, Cayman Morehead, Kayden Gibbs. Not Pictured: Ari Waife, Henry Springer. (Courtesy photo)

The team didn’t disappoint the crowd, showing significant firepower with the 6 goals, and goalie Harry Clark holding his line against the Mattituck attack.

Harrison Weslek and Jaxson Rylott — two students instrumental in bringing back soccer to Shelter Island School — each scored a pair of goals. Cayman Morehead, playing the field this year instead of goalie as he did last year, and Marlon Huertas Moldonado, rounded out the scoring for the Islanders.

Weslek and Rylott have emerged as team leaders, Coach Conrardy said. “I’m leaning heavily on them.” Since it’s a new program for Island athletes, many players have never played organized soccer before, he added, and his veteran players are introducing the game to them.

Overall the coach is focusing on team play and presenting a “better structure” on the field.

It all paid off on Tuesday at Fiske Field.

Last season the Islanders finished with a record of 5-3-1 (wins, losses, ties) for 13 points, tops in their league. Going deeper into the stats, you find how good the 2023 team was, with five regulation wins, 1 regulation loss, and two double overtime losses.

After last season closed, Coach Conrardy challenged his team to participate in an active post-season by developing skills through clinics; joining travel teams; continuing fitness programs; checking out online tutorials; and participating in informal scrimmages.

It looks like it’s working.

The boys are on the road this week, taking on Riverhead Charter School on Sept. 19, and back home Monday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. hosting their cross-bay rivals, Greenport.