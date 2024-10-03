Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 3, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
Saturday Story Time, 10:30 p.m. (2-5) Reading new books and old favorites at the library. No registration required.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10:30 a.m. (0-4) No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
Button Making, 3 p.m. (06+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (8-10) Library. This session is reserved for character creation and the basics of play. Oct. 24 will be the first oficial session. Visit silibrary.org to register.
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
Friday Night Dialogue: Septic Grants, 7 p.m. Meg Larsen advises on grants available, how to apply. At the Nature Conservancy Education building in Mashomack. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
Dick Behrke Quintet, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Featuring John Ludlow, Rams Head Inn.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
CAST Food Van, 3 – 6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
Declaring Florida Your Domicile, 3:30 p.m. Zoom, offered by Library. Financial advisors will discuss the investment planning considerations of such a move. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
Garlic at the Goat, 3 – 5:30 p.m 1901 Grill Lawn. Sylvester Manor Educational farm welcomes volunteers to shuck whole heads of garlic into single cloves. The goal is to plant 4,000 feet of garlic: that’s over 20,000 single cloves. Open to the public. The Grill will be open for food and drink purchases.
Owl Prowl, 6 – 7:30 p.m. In Sylvester Manor grounds. The Old Farmhouse, 82 N. Ferry Rd. Tom Damiani will present a short program, then the group will set out to call and look for owls. Suggested donation $10. Space is limited so RSVP to i[email protected]
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
Over the Hill Softball Game, 1 p.m. Players 40 and over welcome. At the school softball field (upper field). Email [email protected] if interested.
TOWN MEETINGS
WQIAB
October 3, 6 - 7 p.m.
Town Board Meeting
October 7, 6 - 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session
October 8, 1 - 3 p.m.
Planning Board
October 8, 7 - 9 p.m.
Taylor’s Island Preservation
and Management Committee
October 8, 9 - 10 a.m.
Community Housing Board
October 10, 7- 8:30 p.m.