Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers
Here are the headlines for Friday, October 4.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport hot-spot Little Creek Oysters announces abrupt closing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New management revealed at San Simeon, but many questions remain
NORTHFORKER
This crafty Cutchogue kid’s beaded bracelets are all the neighborhood buzz
SOUTHFORKER
Have beer? Will travel! Don’t miss these 11 Oktoberfest celebrations on the forks
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
