Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Oct. 3, 2024
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 26, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
• Gretl Strobel Trust to Patrick Kraus, 11 Sylvan Road (700-7-3-3) (V) $495,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Kenney Family Trust to James & April McNally, 41 Willow Street (600-87-1-9) (R) $762,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Michael & Susanna Curran to Robert & Carole Sullivan, 1745 Harbor Lane (1000-136-1-2) (R) $835,000
• William Jimenez to Travis & Abigail Jimenez, 23900 Main Road (1000-109-3-1) (R) $520,000
• Palatine Properties LLC to Wyandanch Real Estate Corp, 5675 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.014) (V) $480,000
• Richard Gibbs to 30690 Main Road LLC, 30690 Main Road (1000-103-1-5) (R) $400,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Estate of George Cambourakis to Maria & George Cambourakis, 200 Cedar Drive (1000-22-1-3) (R) $1,125,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Daniel Rozen to PMCE Capital LLC, 600 Dogwood Lane (1000-106-8-50.005) (V) $900,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Estate of David Bermudez to Kristel Arroyo, 515 Elton Street (600-106-2-58) (R) $460,000
• Cornell Properties Corp to Miguel Rodriguez, 1108 Delores Avenue (600-102-3-12) (R) $100,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• 530 Hiawatha LLC to Jason Goldfarb & Robin Kowalski, 530 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-27) (R) $1,735,000
• Susan Harley to Erin & Robert Conway, 375 Oak Avenue (1000-77-2-12) (R) $555,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)