Shelter Island Lions Club Scallop Dinner coming up: Annual event to help community

The Shelter Island Lions Club is prepped for the 68th annual Scallop Dinner at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club where the faithful will gather Oct. 20. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Mark your calendars for what has for years been a popular Island event. The Shelter Island Lions Club will hold its 68th annual Scallop Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The event is $60 per person and all are invited to join in. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sweet Peconic Bay scallops. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Proceeds from this and other events will help fund various efforts undertaken by the Lions, including: help for Shelter Island families in need; running the annual Island-wide cleanup day; partnering with the Fire Department and Senior Services for Thanksgiving Day dinners; major contributions to CAST’s Mobile Food and Resource Center on Shelter Island and the North Fork; the library’s renovation; partnership with Senior Services for home ramps and high magnifier readers for the needy; as well as several specific contributions to the Island community.

Bayman Sawyer Clark with son Dredge on a hill of scallops.(Credit: Norma Clark)

In addition, the Lions annually provide five high school seniors with scholarships for future educational endeavors.

Tickets can be ordered online at ShelterIslandLions.org or picked up at the Shelter Island Public Library. For information or group purchases call 631-209-7452 or email: [email protected].