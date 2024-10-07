Jack’s Marine donates school supplies: Soloviev Group pitches in for teachers

Shelter Island School students will benefit from supplies donated by Jack’s Marine. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island students have been given an estimated $20,000 in materials and supplies by Jack’s Marine. The gift is thanks to the initiative of a teacher who recognized how she and other teachers could benefit from items to use in their classrooms.

Elementary level teacher Elizabeth Eklund visited Jack’s Marine in September, hearing about a 40% discount, and had the foresight to ask Lisa Hashagen, who manages Soloviev Group’s Island acquisitions, what would happen to items not sold.

The store is owned by the Soloviev Group, and Hayden Soloviev, who oversees Shelter Island businesses for the Group, was quick to agree to not only make materials available to Ms. Eklund, but to other teachers as well.

It likely won’t surprise many people to learn that it’s not unusual for teachers to reach into their own wallets to purchase items for their students. But instead, Mr. Soloviev said he saw an opportunity to follow his mother’s lead when Stacey Soloviev oversaw the Island acquisitions of The Chequit, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy and Jack’s Marine. Ms. Soloviev had dedicated herself to demonstrating her commitment to Shelter Island early on, her son said, and he has continued the policy.

“We pride ourselves on being philanthropic and although the Soloviev Foundation does most of our philanthropic activities, we still try to do what we can to benefit the community in other ways,” Mr. Soloviev said.

It was confirmed the store owners would agree to the expansion to other teachers and organizations helping children, and Ms. Eklund spread the word.

She called generosity of the Soloviev family an “amazing opportunity. The generosity of Jacks and CXR Hospitality, the trademark owner for the business, has been overwhelming to say the least,” she said. “The tireless efforts of their staff, specifically Jonathan Rivera, Bob Mullins and of course Lisa Hashagan, who worked non-stop over the course of two weeks with me and other members of our school community, was not only impressive, but also deeply appreciated. We are all so grateful for the willingness to keep these donations on Shelter Island in an effort to support the youth of our community. The donation has impacted not only each and every one of our elementary rooms, but also our speech department, many of the high school classrooms, and most significantly, the art department,” she said.

The donations have surpassed just helping the Shelter Island School District and the Early Childhood Learning Center, Ms. Eklund added, as teacher’s were also able to collect for the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce and CAST, specifically to help during the Christmas season.

That the program could be expanded to more educational groups brings joy to children less fortunate, she said.

“I speak on behalf of all of the recipients involved in the overwhelming generosity of this company when I say that we are truly grateful for your support and for giving us the opportunity to enhance our classrooms for our amazing students. Your commitment to supporting education is truly commendable and plays a vital role in helping us to continue to create a nurturing and resource-rich environment for our learners,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for your support and look forward to the positive difference your donation will make in our students’ lives.”