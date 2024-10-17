Shelter Island Reporter community calendar: Oct. 17, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10:30 a.m. (0-4) BenAnna Band Musical Special. No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

October Seedlings, 2:45 p.m. (Ages 3-6) Spooky Tales and Treats at Mashomack. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (Ages 8-10) Library. This will be the first official session. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Family Pumpkin Painting, 11 p.m. (All Ages) Library. Pumpkins will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Breast Cancer Awareness, 12 p.m. Zoom by library. Dr. Edna Kapenhas speaks about the risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options that are available to patients diagnosed with breast cancer. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Medicare One-on-One Appointments, 11 – 3:30 p.m. Library. Tom McCann from the Senior Service of North America will offer guidance in half-hour sessions.Register at silibrary.org

Career Exploration, 7 p.m. Jimbo Theinert will discuss the Externship Program at the Shelter Island School. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach. Information, registration at shelterislandfall5k.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Shelter Island Lions Scallop Dinner, 5 – 9 p.m. Library. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. $60 per person. Proceeds to benefit hurricane relief. Tickets must be purchased or reservations must be made by Thursday, Oct. 17th Tickets at the Shelter Island Public Library or online at shelterislandlions.org/scallop-dinner/

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Cookbook Club, Octoberfest, 5 p.m. At the Presbyterian Church. Bring a favorite German-inspired dish and recipe. Register at the library circulation desk.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Library series presents A History of Taylor’s Island. At the Presbyterian Church. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. As You Like It. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. First Lie Wins. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

October 17, 2024, 9 - 10 a.m.

Town Board Budget Workshops

October 18, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

October 18, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board

October 21, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Board of Ethics

October 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Recreation Commission

October 21, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Community Center Water Advisory Committee

October 21, 2 - 3 p.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council

October 21, 6 - 7 p.m.

Budget Workshop

October 22, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

October 22, 1 - 3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing

October 23, 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Budget Workshop

October 24, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Village Hall Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m.