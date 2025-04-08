Community Forum Thursday on Shelter Island ferries: Experts and audience to participate in discussion

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Nothing defines the Shelter Island experience for visitors, commuters and residents quite like the ferries.

Arriving or leaving, the short crossings are a time to pause in the daily round of our days and nights, as we make our entrances and departures from this unique place between the North and South forks.

Something we rarely —if ever — think about it is that it’s not just people that come to Shelter Island via boat, but everything else has to make the journeys, from every bite of food, every pencil, every piece of large earth moving equipment.

The Reporter’s latest Community Forum will focus on many aspects of our unique transportation companies and experience, looking back and looking forward.

Titled “Shelter Island Ferries for the 21st Century,” it will follow the formula of our past Community Forums. Held at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on April 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and sponsored by Dime Bank, North Ferry and Suffolk Security Systems, our Forum will be moderated by Charity Robey putting questions to a panel of experts, before the floor is opened to questions from the audience.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Our panel includes: Cliff Clark, President, CEO of South Ferry; Bill Clark, Captain, South Ferry Historian; Bridg Hunt, General Manager, North Ferry; John Michalak II, Manager, North Ferry; and Joe Finora, Shelter Island Town Engineer.

For a lively and informative discussion on one of the most important characteristics of Shelter Island, join us on Thursday, April 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. There’s no charge for admission.