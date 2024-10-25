Daily Update: Proposed taxes reduced: Cuts found in original 10.2% raise
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Proposed taxes reduced: Cuts found in original 10.2% raise
SUFFOLK TIMES
Damon Rallis sentencing rescheduled for January 2025
Election 2024: North Fork Voters’ Guide
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Election 2024: Riverhead Voters’ Guide
Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River high school sports roundup
NORTHFORKER
The Dish: Dumplings, Gelato and Crepes at Opties and Dinghies
SOUTHFORKER
Pumpkins 101: Pro tips for pumpkin picking
