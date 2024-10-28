Daily Update: Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program
Here are the headlines for Monday, October 28.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead, Shoreham-Wading River fall playoff preview
SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town wins eminent domain battle over Mattituck land seizure
North Fork high school sports roundup
NORTHFORKER
Pamper your pet with these 6 North Fork services
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Trivia Takes the East End
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
