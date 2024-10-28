Daily Update: Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program

Councilman Albert Dickson took issue with the WAC. (Credit: Judy Card)

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 28.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead, Shoreham-Wading River fall playoff preview

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town wins eminent domain battle over Mattituck land seizure

North Fork high school sports roundup

NORTHFORKER

Pamper your pet with these 6 North Fork services

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Trivia Takes the East End

