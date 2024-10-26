Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program

Councilman Albert Dickson took issue with the WAC. (Credit: Judy Card)

Councilman Albert Dickson and members of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC) got into another showdown at Monday afternoon’s meeting, with the councilman charging the committee with pushing for the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) to manage water systems for the Town. (SCWA is a nonprofit public benefit corporation constituted under the New York State Public Authorities law.)

Mr. Dickson is one of the Town Board’s liaisons to the Water Advisory Committee; this is not the first time the man who for years was a lone voice seeking action on water and septic issues has publicly tussled with WAC members.

He previously criticized committee Chairman Peter Grand for making a comment to the press without clearing it with the Town Board.

Mr. Dickson’s comments at Monday’s meeting came after WAC member Andrew Chapman tried to clarify the purpose of his presentation at a recent public forum on water after some had charged him with trying to push a decision to use SCWA if they are concerned with the potability of their water.

Many at the forum had applauded Mr. Chapman’s efforts to research and provide information, while a vocal few insisted he was making a pitch for using SCWA. Mr. Chapman noted he lives in Shelter Island Heights, which has its own managed water system, one not affiliated with SCWA.

The essence of his presentation was that whether people chose to manage their own systems or employ a professional group to do so, cost should not be the strongest factor, because working on a 20-year timeline, costs between the two options tend to be very close.

They should weigh their own comfort levels with managing their own systems or employing professionals to do so based on many factors, he said.

Mr. Grand appealed to the group Monday to “just try to shed light and not heat” on the discussion.

WAC member Lisa Shaw, who is a candidate for a Town Board seat, took particular offense to Mr. Dickson’s charge, repeating what she had said at the recent candidates forum, that she had never been in favor of a single townwide water system or pushing for SCWA to manage such a system.

The West Neck Water District Board that she chairs did choose SCWA to manage its system after the resignation of its longtime manager, John Hallman. But she has clearly said she doesn’t think any one solution will fit every case where potability of water is a threat. She is not advocating any one-size-fits-all solution.

What WAC does promote is the importance of people getting their water tested to determine if there is a problem. “I’m not going to admit to something in your brain,” Ms. Shaw told Mr. Dickson, referring to his charge that every member of the WAC is pushing SCWA.

Heights General Manager Stella Lagudis advised the committee to continue researching factors and potential solutions.

At the same time the committee is focused on potable water, Mr. Grand reminded members there is still a need to address septic problems contributing to Island water issues. It’s not the only factor affecting water quality, but certainly is critical to stopping some contaminants leaching into groundwater and the aquifer.

“We’re going to be living with a hybrid water system all of our lives,” Mr. Grand predicted.

Ongoing discussions are needed about whether the Ground and Surface Water Management Plan is outdated, Mr. Grand said. The plan is an addendum to the Comprehensive Plan draft, with some calling for it to be dropped and others wanting to update it to today’s realities. Mr. Grand asked members to review it and share comments that can inform the committee’s position.

He also asked members to review the committee’s mission statement. He said he wants a statement that won’t shut down “what we’re doing.” His reference was to comments made about whether the committee should be allowed to push for specific actions or simply discuss issues, leaving it to the Town Board to address solutions.