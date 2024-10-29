Daily Update: Visitors welcome to Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor behind the scenes tours
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 29.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Visitors welcome to Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor behind the scenes tours
SUFFOLK TIMES
Election 2024: The Suffolk Times Endorsements
Porters inch closer to football playoffs with commanding home win
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Election 2024: Riverhead News-Review Endorsements
New helicopters added at 106th Rescue Wing
NORTHFORKER
LI Wine for the Win: Bedell and Macari acknowledged as Empire State stars
SOUTHFORKER
Yankees? Dodgers? Nikki’s has got a World Series dog for you
