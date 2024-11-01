Shelter Island’s annual 2024 Halloween Parade a joy to behold

Shelter Islanders celebrate Halloween with the annual parade through the Center. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island’s annual Halloween celebration paraded through the Center on a mild autumn day, with witches, goblins and strange characters of all ages, ghoulish and grand, marching from the Firehouse down North Ferry Road to Wilson Circle and back.

At the Firehouse, volunteers and the Ladies Auxiliary served up hot dogs and macaroni and cheese.

Then, as always, the parade moved to Smith Street where residents greeted the Trick-Or-Treaters. The School PTSA hosted its its Halloween Trunk or Treat on Duvall Street.

Here are some sights of the day. Photos by Ambrose Clancy and Adam Bundy.

Then it was off to Smith Street for Trick or Treating. Photos by Adam Bundy.